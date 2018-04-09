PAS to contest 19 parliamentary, 40 state seats in Johor

JOHOR BARU: Johor PAS today announced that it will be contesting in 19 parliamentary and 40 state seats in the 14th General Election (GE).

State PAS commissioner and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Abdullah Husin said this was more than the eight parliamentary and 31 state seats it contested in the last general election.

"This is the highest number of seats that Johor PAS is contesting in the state," he told reporters after the launch of the Johor Gagasan Manifesto for alliance of PAS, Parti Ikatan Bangsa Malaysia (Ikatan) and Barisan Jemaah Islamiyah Se-Malaysia (Berjasa) here tonight.

In the last GE, PAS only won four state seats, namely Puteri Wangsa, Parit Yaani, Maharani and Sungai Abong.

However, it was finally left with three state seats after Aminolhuda Hassan who won the Parit Yaani seat quit the party to join Parti Amanah Negara following internal strife in PAS. — Bernama