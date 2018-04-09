Perak Legislative Assembly dissolves for GE14

KUALA KANGSAR: The Perak Legislative Assembly was dissolved today for the state election to be held simultaneously with the 14th general election.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, announced the dissolution of the 13th legislative assembly at a ceremony at the Istana Iskandariah here.

His Royal Highness called on all political parties and their leaders to exercise responsibility at all times and give priority to security, public order and solidarity of the people.

He said they should portray political wisdom by practising a mature culture of democracy.

Perak has 59 state seats. In GE13, the BN won 31 seats, DAP 18, and PKR and PAS five each. One of the PAS seats is now held by Parti Amanah Negara.

Sultan Nazrin Shah said the political parties and their leaders should refrain from sensationalising matters to the extent of provoking hostile sentiments and hatred among the people.

“At all times, it is obligatory not to say or do anything that can trigger disputes among the people. National security and public order are too invaluable to be sacrificed for the sake of short-term political goals,” he said.

He also said that they must refrain from complicating the task and increasing the burden of the security forces by sparking matters that could jeopardise public order.

The sultan said the law enforcement authorities should take stern and swift action against those acts by any quarters that could undermine public order.

“The integrity of law enforcement should be safeguarded by fair and impartial law enforcement practices that do not exhibit partisan attitude towards any group, and by adhering to the principle of loyalty to king and country,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin Shah urged all quarters and every citizen to help ensure a peaceful electoral process founded on the spirit of upholding the constitution, rule of law, and good behaviour and morality.

“Whatever determines the choice of the people, hold steadfast to the principle of belief in God,” he said, adding that whatever happens and does not happen, whatever is achieved and not achieved are all determined by God.

The sultan said the Election Commission should also carry out its duty in a professional and transparent manner and with integrity and must ensure that the conduct of the election is not disputed.

“An election is a process that gives every citizen the right and opportunity to elect a government that must be respected, appreciated and not be denied,” he said.

Sultan Nazrin Shah said all quarters must extend cooperation to enable the EC to carry out the responsibility entrusted to it as best as it could. — Bernama