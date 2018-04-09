State assemblies of S'gor, Perak, T'ganu dissolve today, Penang to follow suit tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: The state assemblies of Selangor, Perak and Terengganu were dissolved today with Penang to follow suit tomorrow.

The Selangor state assembly was dissolved this morning with the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali made the announcement after seeking an audience with the Sultan earlier today at Istana Alam Shah in Klang at 10am.

"Alhamdulillah, the Sultan has given his consent that the 13th Selangor state assembly is dissolved effective today April 9 in accordance with the Formation of Selangor Government Laws 1959.

"The Sultan also consented to sign the state assembly dissolution proclamation at a ceremony held at the palace at 10.30am," he told a special press conference at the Selangor state government building in Shah Alam today.

Azmin said until a new state government is formed after the 14th General Election, the current state administration would function as a caretaker government.

"My colleagues and I in the state government have done our best to develop the state. The power is now in the hands of the people. I trust their maturity in wanting a strong and stable government," he said.

After the press conference, all state assemblymen also returned their official vehicles to the state government in a formal ceremony here, including Azmin.

In KUALA KANGSAR, the Perak Legislative Assembly was dissolved today for the state election to be held simultaneously with the 14th general election.

The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, announced the dissolution of the 13th legislative assembly at a ceremony at the Istana Iskandariah here.

Sultan Nazrin called on all political parties and their leaders to exercise responsibility at all times and give priority to security, public order and solidarity of the people.

In KUALA TERENGGANU, the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly was dissolved today to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14) to be held.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the dissolution of the State Assembly was consented by Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin after he had an audience with the latter at the Istana Syarqiyyah, here at about 10.17am.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced the dissolution of Parliament effective on Saturday and asked the state governments, except Sarawak, to dissolve their respective state assemblies to pave the way for the federal and state elections to be held simultaneously.

Meanwhile, in GEORGE TOWN, Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng announced the dissolution of the Penang state legislative assembly tomorrow.

Lim made the announcement in Komtar at about 2.05pm after Governor Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas had consented to the dissolution when Lim had an audience with him at his official residence, Seri Mutiara, earlier yesterday morning.

On April 7, the Election Commission disclosed it had received official notices from Perlis, Malacca, Negri Sembilan and Johor on the dissolution of their respective State Legislative Assemblies.