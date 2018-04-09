Summertime vibes

Marsh used both the Hippy Chic and Happy Sun palettes on the model during the launch at Bon Estates.

A BRAND associated with decadence, timeless quality, and technology in beauty, skincare, and fragrance, By Terry recently launched its summer 2018 Hippy Chic collection, perfect for that holiday glow in Malaysia’s year-round tropical heat.

Teaming up with boutique luxury developer Bon Estates, the make-up brand unveiled its latest collection in Bangsar, where By Terry global trainer Paul Marsh, demonstrated a soft, romantic make-up look.

During the launch, Marsh used colours from two of the new Sun Designer Palettes – Hippy Chic and Happy Sun – alongside its Glow Expert Duo Stick, and Twist-On Lip Dual Lipsticks.

Channelling the carefree spirit of summertime to its products, Marsh explains that the Ibiza-inspired collection is perfect for soft shading make-up, especially here where it’s basically the same season all year round.

“I think boho embraces freedom, a carefree spirit, [and has] an elegant hippie vibe,” Marsh said at the launch.

“You guys are blessed [because] you’ve got summer 24/7. You can play with these colours every day of the year, so, it’s very practical.

With what looks like barely any foundation on his model’s face, Marsh used the light Expert for medium coverage, “so you still see beautiful skin.”

“All it’s done is take the redness out of the skin and made it a little bit clearer, but she [still] looks very natural.

“I used Hippy Chic on the cheeks because it has the beautiful pops of coral and you’ve got a nice soft pink.

For that all-over sun-kissed glow, he used Happy Sun, which has wonderful tones of bronze and brown, in matte and satin finishing.

Calling the look fresh and fun, the average busy person will only need ten minutes to achieve the make-up that has minimal eyeliner and no lip liner, according to Marsh.

“By Terry is all about multitasking,” he explained. “When you look at a signature range, it’s all about infusing skincare and make-up together.

“It’s one of those great concepts where if you’re going to wear makeup for eight to 10 hours a day, it should be something productive for your skin.

The brand’s extensive knowledge of technology in skincare is only one of the reasons why many of its other products appeal to people who take their make-up and skincare seriously.

A By Terry favourite, the Hyaluronic Hydra Powder, can be used in more creative ways, like they do in Australia, says the skincare and complexion expert.

The hyaluronic acid powder helps lock moisture in so make-up stays fresher and longer, but some beauty aficionados in Australia are using the product as part of their nighttime skincare routine.

“So, they put a serum on, they put a moisturiser on, and then the hyaluronic acid powder because there’s no talc in it.

“It sets the skincare and makes sure it penetrates deeper and it doesn’t evaporate into the course of the night, which I think is very clever.

As Marsh puts it best: “The ultimate luxury I think is time, and no matter how wealthy we are we’re all a little bit time poor.”