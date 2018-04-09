Terengganu State Assembly dissolves

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu State Legislative Assembly is dissolved today to pave the way for the 14th General Election (GE14) to be held.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman said the dissolution of the State Assembly was consented by Sultan of Terengganu Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin after he had an audience with the latter at the Istana Syarqiyyah, here at about 10.17am.

"With the dissolution, the people are empowered to choose the government that they wanted," he told a special media conference at Wisma Darul Iman here.

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak announced the dissolution of Parliament effective on Saturday and asked the state governments, except Sarawak, to dissolve their respective state assemblies to pave the way for the federal and state elections to be held simultaneously.

Terengganu has eight parliamentary seats with four each held by BN and PAS. BN controlled 17 out of the 32 state seats while PAS (14) and PKR (one).

In his speech, Ahmad Razif thanked the people of Terengganu for having given their mandate to the Barisan Nasional (BN) government to administer the state for a five-year period.

"The BN government has implemented and provided the best for the people and the power is now returned to the people to choose the government they want," he said.

He said the BN would face the GE14 with confidence based on its past achievements in accordance to the framework and principles of the New Terengganu Transformation.

Meanwhile Terengganu State Legislative Assembly Speaker Datuk Mohd Zubir Embong today handed over the notice of the dissolution of the State Assembly to the Terengganu State Election Commission.

Mohd Zubir handed over the document to state EC director Nik Andy Suwardy Amry in Wisma Darul Iman here at noon. — Bernama