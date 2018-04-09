- Local
Wind topples giant statue of China's first emperor
Posted on 9 April 2018 - 06:45pm
Last updated on 9 April 2018 - 07:07pm
BEIJING: A strong gale-force wind has toppled a giant statue of China's first emperor Qin Shi Huang and flattened its face at a popular tourist site in eastern Shandong province.
The 19m bronze replica of the monarch — who was the first to unify warring factions in China and established the Qin dynasty (221-206 BC) — was blown out of its pedestal on Friday.
Cranes were immediately called in to pick up the statue, which weighs about six tonnes, according to the state-run People's Daily newspaper.
Photographs showed the structure was hollow, with metal bars inside.
The monument was built in 2005 to attract visitors to a local tourist resort. — AFP