Angler missing after fibreglass speedboat bursts into flames near Labuan

LABUAN: One of two anglers was rescued by fishermen, while the other was reported missing last Sunday, when the fibreglass speedboat they were on burst into flames off the Rusukan Besar Island, near here.

As the speedboat was ablaze, Jimran Lilang, 18, managed to swim away before he was rescued by a group of fishermen, while Sally Juparin, 25, who attempted to swim to safety, disappeared.

The incident occurred at about 10am.

Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) chief, Captain Maritime Che Adnan Md Isa said a search and rescue (SAR) operation was launched following a report lodged by the family members of the two men at about 8am today.

The report followed the discovery of the damaged boat at about 6pm yesterday, he said.

"The victim (Sally) was said to have fallen into the sea while trying to escape from the fire, while his friend who managed to swim was eventually rescued by fishermen," he said, adding that the SAR also involved the Brunei Marine Police which would focus on the border area. — Bernama