Avoid putting up party flags at junctions and traffic lights

SEREMBAN: Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Noor Azam Jamaludin have advised political parties not to put up too many party flags in areas which could cause accidents, such as at junctions and traffic lights.

Noor Azam also reminded them not to install them near the palace area.

"I hope all political parties comply with the laws set by the authorities during the general election," he said.

A check by Bernama here found that the 'flag war' is heating up in the state, with flags of parties contesting in the election being put up all along the sides of roads.

The flags were also seen flying on sidewalks, street lights and trees in several areas in Seremban and Port Dickson.

The Election Commission has announced nomination for April 28 and polling for May 9 in GE14. Early voting is on May 5. — Bernama