Bluetooth tyre pressure monitor for Perodua cars

PERODUA has introduced the GearUp Smart Bluetooth TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), an innovative product that allows users to keep track of their vehicle’s tyre pressures in real time.

The system is offered at an introductory price of RM385 until June 30, after which it will be priced at RM430 (Peninsular Malaysia). As with all GearUp accessories, a six-month warranty is offered.

“With the Perodua GearUp Smart Bluetooth TPMS, Perodua has become the first carmaker in Malaysia to introduce a mobile app-enabled tyre pressure monitoring system as an original accessory,” said Perodua Sales Sdn Bhd managing director Datuk Zahari Husin.

“The Perodua GearUp Smart Bluetooth TPMS is locally-developed and manufactured. We at Perodua take pride in championing a home-grown product and in doing so, contributing to the local automotive ecosystem.”

The product comprises four individual tyre sensors and an in-car smart device. The tyre sensors, which screw on to the tyre valves (in place of the valve caps) transmit information via Bluetooth to the in-car smart device.

The in-car smart device has four lights representing the four tyres of the vehicle. If the pressure on any of the tyres falls below 8% of the recommended values, a beeping sound will be emitted and the corresponding lights on the in-car smart device will light up, alerting the driver to which tyres are underinflated.

“This is the second GearUp product to be released under our Road Safety Campaign initiative which was launched last October, the first being the Child Seats,” said Zahari.

“Tyres are a vehicle’s only points of contact with the road. They affect braking, handling and other running parameters. As such, they are extremely crucial to a vehicle’s overall safety. With the Perodua GearUp Smart Bluetooth TPMS, users can conveniently keep an eye on their tyres to make sure they stay within the recommended pressures, thereby preserving tyre life, helping to reduce fuel consumption and ensuring the vehicle’s overall safety.”

Additionally, the user can download the “FOBO Tire” mobile app (available for iOS 7.1 and Android 4.3 and above) and get real-time data on their vehicle’s tyre pressures and tyre temperatures via Bluetooth.

The app also stores the data on the cloud for the viewing of other invited users, such as family members. For instance, a user at home can monitor the information in real time while the vehicle is being driven by a family member.

To prevent theft, the individual tyre sensors can be locked using a lock nut spanner (included). The in-car smart device has a built-in motion sensor – when it detects no motion, it can go into sleep mode to save battery. The tyre sensors are powered by coin-cell batteries while the in-car smart device is powered by two AA batteries – all batteries are included.