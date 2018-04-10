Carmen Lim sets new Para Asean record at GC2018

GOLD COAST: National para swimmer Carmen Lim, who was making her debut in the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games (GC2018), has achieved her personal target of rewriting the Asean Para record after clocking 35.95s in the women's S8 50m freestyle today.

The new record set during heats erased the time of 36.48s she recorded at the 9th Asean Para Games (KL2017).

Nonetheless, her dreams of going up the podium was not fulfilled after she finished 5th in 36.85s in the final at Optus Aquatic Centre tonight.

"No use regretting over the medal but at least I achieved one of my targets. I am happy with my performance at the Commonwealth even though I could have recorded a faster time in the heat.

"I have to learn to swim in top competition twice a day to obtain better results," she said.

"There is a need to improve my stamina to peak in the last 25m for better performance in future," said the 18-year-old swimmer who had qualified for the Asian Games in Jakarta.

Carmen who was born without her left hand and was very proud to be able to compete among the best swimmers in the world at the Commonwealth Games.

The gold medal went to Australia's Lakeisha Patterson (30.14s) while the silver and bronze medals were bagged by Morgan Bird (32.03s) and Abigail Tripp (32.49) of Canada.

Meanwhile another national swimmer, Welson Sim, finished in the fifth place in the men's 1,500m freestyle with a time of 15:31.14s.

The gold medal was claimed by Jack McLoughlin of Australia in 14:47.09s, followed by Daniel Jervis of Wales (14:48.67s) for the silver while Australian Mack Horton (14:51.05s) took the bronze. — Bernama