CDM is not pushing the panic button just yet

GOLD COAST: Malaysia's chef-de-mission at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Huang Ying How, said he was not in panic mode over the presently sub-par achievement by the national contingent, which has only managed to pick up two gold, a silver, and two bronze medals, and ranked 12th overall.

The country is looking to finish among the top 10, with at least seven gold medals to exceed the achievement of six gold medals during the 2014 edition in Glasgow, Scotland.

So far, Malaysia has lost two 'traditional' gold medals, namely in the mixed badminton event when the national squad lost to India in the final, and in squash, where Datuk Nicol David failed to defend her gold in the singles event.

"No (I'm not panicking). We are still in the middle of the journey, and I previously said that there are two teams (to watch out for), namely England and India, and tonight (April 9) India have beaten Malaysia, and this is not necessarily an unsatisfactory performance.

"Although India won this evening, we still have five events, and the opportunity to get two or three medals. And my hope is definitely gold in badminton.

"We also still have a chance in diving and lawn bowls ... as well as squash, which is still in progress. The national athletes will try to win medals for the Malaysian contingent," he added.

During the Games in Glasgow four years ago, the national contingent finished 12th overall, with six gold, seven silver and six bronze medals.

So far, the country's cycling squad has ended their challenge and returned home empty-handed, when in Glasgow, they had earned a bronze through Mohd Azizulhasni Awang in the keirin event. — Bernama