Cease public statements asking for seats: Subramaniam

KUALA LUMPUR: MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam has urged party members and leaders to immediately cease public statements requesting for seats for the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14).

He said MIC would only nominate candidates with a high chance of winning in the coming elections and an assessment of winnability would be done using multiple modalities, including grassroot feedback, call centre assessment, feedback from the Barisan Nasional (BN) war room and others.

Candidates who have a poor chance of victory might be replaced with those who have a better chance of winning, he stressed in a statement, here today.

"At the end, it is the intention of the party to win as many seats as possible. I hope potential candidates and leaders will realise this. While individuals are important, the party is more important.

"For MIC's political struggle to continue, a good win in this election is vital," said Dr Subramaniam, who is also Health Minister.

He also warned those who challenged the MIC leadership's decision on candidates that serious disciplinary action could be taken against them.

"Any attempt to sabotage the election campaign by any member of the party will be dealt with seriously. The BN supreme council has decided that component parties should expel or suspend such members," he said.

Dr Subramaniam also acknowledged that managing elections was not easy and that in facing the "war'', a willingness to work together and unity among party members were vital. — Bernama