Chile to ease visa rules for Venezuelans fleeing Maduro

SANTIAGO: Chile is to ease visa regulations for Venezuelans fleeing the political crisis back home while tightening the rules for Haitians as it grapples with an influx of migrants, President Sebastian Pinera said Monday.

In light of the "grave democratic crisis" gripping Venezuela, Pinera said he was creating a so-called visa of "democratic responsibility" which Venezuelan citizens could obtain through the Chilean embassy in Caracas.

The move seeks to streamline the process of getting a visa for all Venezuelan nationals.

Before, they had visa-on-arrival access to Chile as tourists where those with a specific need could then apply for a student visa, a work permit or for permanent residency.

But under the new system, such visas will be available to all Venezuelans, regardless of their status — as long as they apply in Caracas, in a move aimed at significantly cutting red tape for those wanting to leave.

Announcing details of an in-depth reform of Chile's immigration laws, Pinera said that the moment had come "to put our house in order."

Over the past four years, Chile has become one of Latin America's top destinations for migrants, unveiling figures last week which pointed to more than a million foreigners in the country, almost double the previous estimates.

Around 300,000 of that number are thought to be living illegally in the copper-rich South American country, the ministry said.

Most of the migrants are believed to be from Venezuela and Haiti, with the new rules putting an end to the visa-on-arrival policy for citizens of both countries.

For Haitians, Chile is to impose a simple 30-day tourist visa which would only be available through the consulate in Port-au-Prince. Until now, such visas had been available on arrival.

It would also offer a 12-month "humanitarian visa" to Haitians with family in Chile.

The new rules also state that anyone entering the country as a tourist will no longer be able to change their status. — AFP