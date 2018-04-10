Court sets April 13 for mention of Abu Sayyaf terrorist case

KOTA KINABALU: The magistrate's court here today set this Friday to mention a case involving a foreign national in Sabah charged with being a member of the Abu Sayyaf militant group.

Magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus fixed the date after deputy public prosecutor Wan Farrah Farriza Wan Ghazali requested for a new date for mention of the case involving Marsan Ajilul@Anuar Mohamad Asnalul, 31, as there was no sessions court judge available today.

Besides the charge related to terrorism, Marsan Ajilul also faces a charge under Section n 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 for entering the country without valid documents.

On the terrorism-related charge, Marsan Ajilul is charged under Section 130KA of the Penal Code with becoming a member of the Abu Sayyaf terrorist group from July 31, 2012 until March 18, 2018, and faces imprisonment which may extend for life, and is liable to a fine, if found guilty.

He was among seven individuals who were detained by police in raids in Johor and Sabah from last Feb 27 to March 15, on suspicion of being members of a terrorist group that was planning to launch attacks in the country. — Bernama