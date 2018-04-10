Director Toback won't be charged with sex crimes in LA

DIRECTOR James Toback, accused of sexual assault and harassment by about 40 women for abuse over the course of decades, will not face charges in Los Angeles, prosecutors said Monday.

The office of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey provided AFP with evaluations of accusations brought by five women concerning alleged from 1978 to 2008, indicating that the claims were being rejected mostly because of the statute of limitations.

One of the alleged victims, identified anonymously as Jane Doe 5, accuses the 73-year-old of having "rubbed his groin on her leg until he ejaculated" during an interview in 2008, according to the documents.

But "the victim did not appear for the scheduled interview with our office," Lacey's team added.

Another would-be litigant, Jane Doe 4, said Toback masturbated four times over several hours by rubbing against her leg during a 1993 interview at The Beverly Hills Hotel.

But the "victim reports that the touching was never skin to skin and that she was in fear of the suspect," the prosecutor's report said.

Jane Doe 3 also indicated she "complied out of fear".

She found herself alone with Toback in 2008 when she had been expecting to simply accompany him to a film projection.

He allegedly also rubbed his penis against her leg.

"The one year statute of limitations has expired therefore prosecution is declined," the prosecutor's office said.

Toback's latest film The Private Life of a Modern Woman, starring Sienna Miller, was screened out of competition at the Venice Film Festival. — AFP