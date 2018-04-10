Even Singapore admits our achievements better than theirs, says deputy minister

SERDANG: The progress that has taken place in the country is undeniable, despite claims by the opposition, said Deputy Transport Minister Datuk Ab Aziz Kaprawi.

The Umno man described the achievements and developments here as "extraordinary", claiming that they were something that could not be emulated by many other countries in the region.

"I have mentioned this before, but even Singapore admitted that our achievement is better than theirs. Nobody can deny the development in front of our eyes," he said when officiating the Transport Ministry's 2017 Excellence Awards and Jasamu Dikenang 2018 ceremony, here, today.

Ab Aziz said this was something that Malaysians should be proud of, with "Kuala Lumpur now an attraction to people across the world".

He acknowledged that these achievements would not have been possible without the help of the civil service.

"Our economy has progressed and this is down to the achievement of the government with the help of our civil servants who continuously ensure our developments are on track," he said.

At the ceremony, 453 individuals from various departments and agencies under the ministry received the excellence award, while 100 other retirees and those retiring by June were also given recognition.