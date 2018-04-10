'Fei fat' house breaking gang in Taiping crippled

TAIPING: Police crippled the 'Fei Fat' gang, believed to be responsible for several housebreaking cases here, with the arrest of three of its members, including the leader, in raids here last March 27.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Taib said one of the, known as Ah Keat, 21, was arrested during a raid carried out at 3.15pm in Taman Medan Bersatu, Kampung Boyan, and following his arrest, police arrested the second suspect, known as Ah Bi, 31, as seized several house breaking tools and equipment in Aulong.

"Police also arrested the group leader, known as Fei Fat, 36, who works as a debt collector for loan sharks in Pokok Assam," he said at a media conference at the Taiping district police headquarters here today.

Mohamad said the modus operandi of the gang was to break into the homes of Chinese families without occupants during day time.

All the suspects admitted being involved in six house-breaking cases reported in Taiping, Aulong and Changkat Jering, involving losses amounting to RM50,000, he said.

Following the arrest of the suspects, he said police also recovered several items, believed to have been stolen, such as computers, handphones, watches, power bank and several electrical appliances.

Mohamad said the suspect known as Fei Fat had 26 previous criminal records, and the two other suspects with 12 and six previous records.

All of them tested positive for methamphetamine drug and are in remand for 21 days under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1959. — Bernama