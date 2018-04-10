Hold a feast for Mahathir but don’t vote for him, says Langkawi incumbent

GEORGE TOWN: The incumbent for the Langkawi parliament seat has high regard for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad but it will not deter him from taking on the 92-year-old if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman contests there.

Datuk Nawawi Ahmad, who is Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) board chairman, said Langkawi residents respect Mahathir because he had the vision to drive the development of the island resort.

Mahathir should be congratulated for developing Langkawi, but he did it in his former capacity as the prime minister, said Nawawi, who is Langkawi Umno division head.

According to the incumbent, there are many ways of expressing gratitude to Mahathir. It is not necessary to give him the votes, he said.

"We may hold a feast to honour his deeds but we may not necessarily have to vote for him," he added.

Although Barisan Nasional( BN) has yet to confirm that Nawawi would defend his seat, his majority win of some 11,000 votes in the 2013 elections is impressive enough to make him the likely candidate.

"All prime ministers must develop the entire country. Of course Langkawi had the exception but it was done purely because of its potential in tourism," Nawawi said.

Previous prime ministers were also accredited with development, but Mahathir's legacy is perhaps long lasting because he stayed in power for 22 years, he said.

Nawawi was commenting on speculations that Mahathir would contest the Langkawi parlaimentary seat.

In a related development, the personal assistant to Datuk Juhari Bulat, who is the liaison officer for the Langkawi Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), said there was a private announcement by Mahathir that he has selected Langkawi.

"We have rated his chances as rather good but in an election, or in a run-up to it, anything could occur," said Roll Yusri.

Langkawi PKR deputy head A. Gunasekaran said people can make all kinds of predictions or speculations, but the reality on the ground was that it was only during Mahathir's era that the people felt the momentum of development.

Now, the people are peppered with all kinds of statistics, but in reality, the jobs that many people hold do not account for much in terms of savings, he said.

"Our purchasing power has also eroded over time. This to the layman is not indicative of an economic growth. It may grow but the base is not broadening enough to incorporate majority of Malaysians. Many feel left behind."

The folks in Langkawi have seen nothing major progressing since Mahathir left office in 2003, and there are now more youths exiting the island in search for better paying jobs to survive, Gunasekaran said.