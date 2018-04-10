From income to marriage, JomBN lays foundation for a greater generation

KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional has launched its 14th General Election (GE14) manifesto specifically for the youth, with promises ranging from increasing the group's income in private sector for the next five years to assisting young couples in getting married.

The youth manifesto, called Jaminan Orang Muda Barisan Nasional (JomBN), contained eight guarantees of government's planning for the youth for the next five years.

Barisan Nasional youth chairman Khairy Jamaluddin in his speech at the launching of the manifesto promised the group that the ruling coalition would continue its struggle to assure that all of the guarantees would become a reality.

Khairy said a Fair Works Commission would be set up as a mechanism to apply pressure to the employers in providing an equitable salary to the youth.

"We have think long and hard on this matter, and the time has come for a mechanism to be established to put pressure via negotiation of salary in the private sector.

"The normal employees can no longer accept a pay rate that is not moving in line with the increasing cost of living," he said in his speech at the launching of the manifesto at Putra World Trade Centre.

On the assistance for the young couples to get married, Khairy said most of the personal debt incurred by the youth were contributed by the process to get married.

"I have personally fought for this and I have received the approval from Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak.

"I can tell you tonight, if we win, BN will assist the young couples with the intention to get married," he said.

"We will look into the mechanism — whether it will be through direct assistance or other form of facility — but the guarantee is that we will help them," he added.

The eight guarantees included in the manifesto are:

» To improve employment and training

» To improve income and skills

» To strengthen economy in rural areas

» To ease young entrepreneurs to receive assistance

» To reduce the burden of young families

» To provide a quality life

» To provide chances for all segments

» To elevate the voice of National Transformation 2050 generation

Khairy said BN could simply make various empty promises to ensure a victory in GE14, but it would only serve as a lie to the rakyat.

"We can promise you everything free and not tell you how we are going to pay for it. We can promise you that all taxes will be abolished without telling you how to replace that revenue," he said.

"But then I will be lying to you. And I don't want to lie to you ... I will only give you the guarantee on those that we are confident to implement," he added.

In his rallying call to more than 1,000 participants attending the launching, Khairy admitted that BN was not a perfect coalition and one that was with fault.

However, there were more things done by BN that had benefited the rakyat throughout its decades of rule.

"And tonight, I need all of you to give your trust to me. I need you to trust me ... as long as I am in BN, I will fight until the last drop of my blood to ensure that the guarantees become a reality," he said.