Malaysia Airlines to launch Project Amal by year-end

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airlines expects to launch Project Amal by year-end or early 2019, said its group CEO Captain Izham Ismail.

"It will be launched earliest in the fourth quarter of 2018 or first quarter of 2019 at the latest," he told reporters at a signing ceremony with Andalusia Travel & Tours Sdn Bhd today.

He said it is in the midst of applying for the air operator's certificate and finalising the logo and brand for the specialised charter service, which will be a 100% subsidiary of Malaysia Airlines Group.

Project Amal will offer specialised charter services for Hajj and Umrah pilgrimage using six A380s.