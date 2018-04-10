Man detained for stealing souvenirs from Istana Sultan Abu Bakar

KUANTAN: Police arrested a man suspected of stealing 11 gold-plated royal souvenirs from Istana Sultan Abu Bakar, Pekan near here last month.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Rosli Ab Rahman said the 45-year-old unemployed man was picked up at a house in Kampung Pasir Panjang, Pekan on April 3.

"Initial investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to have removed the gold from the souvenirs and sold them to a jewellery shop in Pekan.

"The police then seized a gold bar valued at nearly RM60,000 from the shop, which is believed to be part of the stolen souvenirs from the melted gold," he told reporters when visiting the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in conjunction with the 211th Police Day celebrations, here today.

He said the police were in a midst of tracking down an accomplice, believed to be a member of the palace staff.

The case was investigated under Section 380 of the Penal Code, he added. — Bernama