PM meets state leaders about GE14

PUTRAJAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak held a meeting with mentris besar and chief ministers today on the 14th General Election (GE14), at Seri Perdana.

Among the state leaders seen leaving the Prime Minister's official residence were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron and Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

Mohamed Khaled and Idris were seen leaving in their cars at 11.37am and 11.38am, respectively.

Reporters failed in their attempts to get comments from the two leaders on their meeting with Najib, who is also Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman.

Idris lowered his car window and waved to the reporters who had been waiting outside Seri Perdana since early today.

Mohamad Hasan, who left Seri Perdana at about 12.30pm, spoke to reporters as he was leaving and said the meeting was to discuss election strategy and to ensure that it went well.

"It has been settled," he said of the discussions.

Asked about discussions on the BN candidates to be fielded in Negri Sembilan, Mohamad said: "OK. Alhamdulillah (Praise be to God), we discussed, there was agreement and disagreement."

On the preparations for the election and confidence of BN retaining power in Negri Sembilan, he said: "Insya-Allah (God willing), we have to work hard."

Mohamad said he would defend his state seat of Rantau. — Bernama