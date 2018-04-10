Polling day is on May 9 (Updated)

PUTRAJAYA: The long awaited polling day for the 14th general election (GE14) will be on May 9, which falls on a Wednesday said Election Commission chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah today.

Reading from a prepared statement, Mohd Hashim also announced that nomination day will fall on April 28 while early voting will be held on May 5.

"The campaigning period is set for 11 days from the nomination day until 11.59pm on May 8," he told reporters during a packed press conference at the EC headquarters here.

He said EC has appointed 222 election management officers while monitoring activities throughout the campaigning period will be enforced by 445 teams of Election Campaigning Enforcement officers nationwide.

According to Mohd Hashim, GE14 will cost around RM500 million, making it the most expensive election in the country's history.

The 13th General Election (GE13) had cost RM400 million.

"Around 259,391 polling and counting agents have been appointed by the EC comprising of members of the public to handle polling operations.

"The nationwide exercise will also see EC utilise 8,989 polling centres comprising 28,995 voting streams," he said.

He also announced that the electoral roll which will be utilised for GE14 will be up to the fourth quarter of 2017.

"The electoral roll contains 14,940,624 registered voters consisting of 14,636,716 normal voters, 300,255 early voters from the military and police forces as well as their spouses and 3,653 voters outside the country," he said.

He added that the EC has invited 14 countries from Asean, the Commonwealth, Asian and European countries to serve as international observers.

"In addition, we have also invited the Malaysian Commonwealth Studies Centre (MCSC), a research and support centre to an election management body based in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

"The EC has also appointed 14 NGO and university representatives as local observers," he said.

Both international and local observers, he said are allowed to observe at places including nomination centres, early voting centres, polling centres, vote counting centres and official vote tallying centres.

He stressed that the EC will not recognise any other organisations other than the ones appointed by them.

He reminded those who are opting to register for postal votes under "Borang 1A" to apply before April 28 while for "Borang Kategori 1C", the closing date is on April 23.

There are roughly 14.9 million registered voters for GE14, compared to 13.3 million during GE13, an increase of 1.6 million voters.

A redelineation exercise conducted by the EC will see changes made to 98 out of 165 parliamentary seats in Peninsular Malaysia, varying from name changes to the redrawing of electoral borders.