Sarawak embraces emerging technologies to boost renewable energy agenda: Abang Jo

KUCHING: Sarawak has great foresight to embrace emerging technologies to boost the renewable energy agenda, said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said these efforts include trial run of hydrogen fuel cell application in the transportation sector, digitisation of electricity, greater economy transformation and being exemplary globally in rural electrification via clean energy.

"For example, within the next three years Sarawak's public transportation landscape will undergo a transformation for the better, whereby, electric-powered buses will ply the streets.

"And at its heels, will be to expand this category of buses to hydrogen-powered ones, making Kuching the first city in the country to have such buses as a pilot project," he said when opening the fourth International Sustainable Energy Summit (ISES) 2018 here today.

The summit is jointly organised by Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) Malaysia together with Sarawak Ministry of Utilities and co-hosted by the Ministry of Energy, Green Technology and Water and the Sarawak state government.

In outlining the efforts undertaken to facilitate energy transition in the state, he said Sarawak leads the nation to have nearly 75% of renewables in three electricity power mix, reduction in carbon emission from power generation by 72% besides having the country's lowest electricity tariff.

Abang Johari said that the Sarawak Alternative Rural Electrification Scheme (SARES) implemented by the government received the Alliance for Rural Electrification Award at the fourth ARE Energy Access Investment Summit in Catania, Sicily.

He said Sarawak was also looking into better connectivity by having the Light Railway Transit (LRT) system for Kuching city that will run on hydrogen fuel.

"And if this turns out feasible, an integrated transportation system comprising intelligent route selection, digital asset management, smart traffic light and parking, digital information signage and information system for public transportation ensures comfort and safe mobility for commuters," said the chief minister.

In shaping a digital future for Sarawak, Abang Johari said the state embarked on the Digital Economy Transformation for Sarawak by formulating a five-year Sarawak Digital Economy Strategy beginning 2018 till 2022.

"The state government is also working on putting in place policies to support the agenda of a green energy economy and one of it is in support of implementing the Green Building Index in new government and private non-residential buildings in major cities and towns in Sarawak," he added. — Bernama