Tan Seng Giaw not disheartened, accepts party decision

PETALING JAYA: DAP's incumbent Kepong MP Tan Seng Giaw has stated that he will accept the decision made by the party to drop his name from the 14th General Election candidate list.

Speaking to theSun, Tan stated that he was not disheartened with the decision and would toe to the party's line.

Asked whether he would leave the party following the decision, Tan replied: "no".

"That's okay. The HQ has made its decision. That is their (party leadership) wish," he said.

"If that is the decision, then we have to follow. That is how politics are," he said.

Tan however said that he would continue to serve the people in his constituency.

"I had recently attended an event (in Kepong), and I did not know why there were so many people attending the event," he said jokingly.

"I will still be at my office. If the people come to ask for help, I will help," he added.

Current DAP Segambut MP Lim Lip Eng would replace Tan in Kepong.

Tan has been serving in the Kepong constituency since he won it under DAP ticket 1982.

In GE13, Tan defended his seat with a majority of 40,307, defeating Barisan Nasional's Chandrakumanan Arumugam and independent Yee Poh Ping.