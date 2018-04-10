Teenagers remanded for sodomy

HULU SELANGOR: Police today arrested two teenagers for allegedly sodomising two trainees who were receiving counselling service at a National Skills Development Centre in Serendah here.

Hulu Selangor district police chief Supt Lim Bak Phai said the police were alerted to the incident at 2pm when a 50-year-old national skill development centre principal called up the police.

"According to the principal, he was informed by a Hulu Selangor district Social Welfare officer on the incident. The two victims aged 14 and 16 were allegedly sodomised at the centre in Nov last year when they were receiving counselling services.

"Investigation found that the incident took place at a bushy area behind a workshop at the training centre," he said today.

Lim added the victims claimed that they were sodomised by two other trainees who were also staying together with the victims.

Police detained the suspects aged 14 and 17 at the same training centre today at 2pm.

"The two teenagers have been remanded for seven days starting today," added Lim.

The victims have been sent to the hospital for medical evaluation.

The case is being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code for committing carnal intercourse against the order of nature without consent and Section 354 of the same code for using criminal force to a person with intent to outrage modesty.