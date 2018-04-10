Temporary road closure at Federal Highway in Petaling

KUALA LUMPUR: The exit road at the Federal Highway to and from Jalan P Narayanan, Jalan 222 and Jalan Templer in the Petaling district, Selangor, will be temporarily closed to all vehicles from today until April 20 between 11pm and 5am.

The Public Works Department (PWD) said the road closure was necessary to facilitate the installation of beam and steel frames for a motorcycle bridge across Jalan P Narayanan and Jalan 222 for upgrading of the flood-prone bicycle lane.

The road closure is carried out in two situations, with the first, involving the exit road from the Federal Highway to Jalan P Narayanan, Jalan 222 and Jalan Templer to close on April 10,14,16 and 17, while the second situation, involving the exit road to the Federal Highway from Jalan P Narayanan, Jalan 222, Jalan Templer to close on April 11,15,18,19 and 20.

"For Situation 1, motorists from Klang are advised to use an alternative road by making a U-turn at Jalan Timur and take the exit road to Jalan P Narayanan, Jalan 222 and Jalan Templer.

"For Situation 2, motorists heading to Kuala Lumpur are advised to enter the Federal Highway through Jalan Barat," said the department in a statement today.

It said sign boards would be put up at the site to guide motorists and flag persons would also be stationed at the site to control traffic.

The public can contact the Petaling district PWD Office at 03-7839 2584 for any inquiry. — Bernama