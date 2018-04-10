Terengganu solves Mat Rempit problem with racing circuit

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Tan Sri Mohammad Fuzi Harun today commended the move of the Terengganu state government in building a racing circuit in Gong Badak, Kuala Nerus to overcome the problem of illegal motorcycle racers or "Mat Rempit'.

He said the construction of the racing circuit had succeeded in reducing the problems posed by illegal motorcycle racing in the state by 90%.

"The problem of illegal motorcycle racing has been a nuisance to us ... some traffic personnel were even knocked down during operations to curb such activities in the Klang Valley and Selangor.

"In Terengganu, the government under the leadership of the Mentri Besar (Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abd Rahman) had taken the extraordinary initiative of building a RM14 million racing circuit to eradicate the problem. To my knowledge, no other state governments had resorted to the measure … I am thankful the measure has been effective," he said.

He was speaking to reporters after an appreciation ceremony with the Mentri Besar in conjunction with the 211st Police Day, which was also attended by Terengganu police chief Datuk Aidi Ismail, here today.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Razif said the idea to build a racing circuit was based on the request of the illegal racers themselves, and the state government saw it as a move to overcome the problem of illegal motorcycle racing here.

"The concept of New Terengganu Transformation (TTB) is inclusive as the target groups identify the best solution for their own problems.

"Sometimes people are happier following their own ideas and the racing circuit is operated by themselves and we found the results very positive," he said.

Ahmad Razif said the state government had also created a special village, called Saadah Community Centre to allow former drug addicts to start afresh.

As a start, the project implemented in Kuala Nerus with 70 former drug addicts last month. — Bernama