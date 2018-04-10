Two more Malaysian fishermen in Indonesia freed

KOTA BARU: Two more Malaysian fishermen, who were detained in Indonesia for the past two years for trespassing into the republic's territorial waters, have been released.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said one of the fishermen was Leong Bian Seng, 61, from Dungun, Terengganu, and he was expected to arrive home tonight.

"The other, Chia Kee Chan, 52, from Sekinchan, Selangor, was released today, and expected to arrive (home) tomorrow," he told reporters after presenting a special allowance to farmers in the Kemubu Agriculture Development Area (Kada) in Kok Lanas, here today.

Ahmad Shabery said the release of the two fishermen was possible as a result of an agreement reached between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak and Indonesian President Joko Widodo during the 12th Malaysia-Indonesia Annual Leaders' Consultation in Kuching, Sarawak, in November last year.

"I believe the release of the fishermen brings good news to their families who have been waiting for their return.

"On behalf of the Ministry, I thank the Prime Minister for efforts to secure their release," he said.

Ahmad Shabery said six Malaysian fishermen were detained by the Indonesian authorities two years ago for trespassing into its waters.

Last Feb 18, a fisherman from Pulau Ketam, Selangor, Low Siang Huat, 59, was released, and with the release of Leong and Chia, only three Malaysian fishermen are still detained in Indonesia.

They are Kamaruzaman Awi, 47, from Dungun; Abdul Rashid Nik, 53, from Kuantan, Pahang, and Mahabob Hasimat, 55, from Pontian, Johor.

Ahmad Shabery said the ministry and the Malaysian Embassy in Indonesia would continue the process of securing the release of the three remaining fishermen and bring them home to their families.

At the event, Ahmad Shabery presented the special allowance to 1,600 farmers in the Kada area, and also handed over RM30,000 each to 20 Area Farmers Organisations.

Also present were Kada chairman Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki. — Bernama