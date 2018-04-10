Xi pledges to further open China's economy

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged today to lower car tariffs this year and take other steps to open the world’s number two economy “wider and wider”, addressing major complaints by the United States in a simmering trade row.

Xi’s remarks follow weeks of tit-for-tat tariffs between Beijing and Washington and mutual threats of more levies on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of products that have raised fears of a trade war that could lacerate the global economy.

While he did not directly mention US President Donald Trump’s demands, Xi told an economic forum on the southern island of Hainan that Beijing “does not seek a trade surplus” and hopes to increase imports.

Promising a “new phase of opening up”, he said China will “considerably lower” tariffs on cars and other products this year, take measures to liberalise automobile investment, and protect intellectual property – all areas that have been high on the list of demands by Washington.

“Economic globalisation is an irreversible trend of the time,” Xi told the Boao Forum for Asia. “The door of China’s opening up will not close, it will only open wider and wider.”

But he gave no details or an exact date for taking the measures.

The car tariffs were the target of a Trump tweet on Monday.

“When a car is sent to the United States from China, there is a tariff to be paid of 2½%. When a car is sent to China from the United States, there is a tariff to be paid of 25%,” Trump tweeted.

“Does that sound like free or fair trade. No, it sounds like STUPID TRADE – going on for years!”

Asian markets – hammered along with global equities by the trade row in recent weeks – rallied on Xi's speech.

Christine Lagarde, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, congratulated the Chinese leader on his commitment to openness in a speech to the forum.

The measures he laid out such as “removing caps, reducing barriers” were “very specific”, she told the forum. – AFP