8 cops believed to be involved in cheating syndicate

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained 10 individuals and identified at least eight rank and file policemen involved in a syndicate making false insurance claims amounting to RM2.9 million.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police initiated an operation under "Ops Lejang Piam 2018" following a police report lodged on March 14.

"We realised something was not right after the Gombak CID team found that many false reports of cars being stolen were lodged since 2016," he told reporters at the Gombak district police headquarters here today.

Among the 10 suspects detained were the 34-year-old mastermind from Kampung Baru Subang Selangor and his right-hand man, a 30-year-old from Sungai Buloh.

The mastermind, who is a building contractor, had two previous records for illegal gambling in 2013.

"The remaining suspects were three locals, an Indonesian and three Pakistanis. A total of 36 vehicles and 12 vehicle registration documents were seized during the operation," he said.

According to Mazlan, the syndicate's modus operandi is to make false police reports to inform thefts or loss of vehicles before making a claim with the insurance company.

"The vehicle will then be re-registered and resold with the help of several 'networks' within the police, Road Transport Department (RTD), Puspakom, insurance adjusters and the Fire and Rescue Department that are involved in the activity," he said.

He further revealed investigations showed two inspectors, five sergeants and a detective were working in cahoots with the syndicate.

Mazlan said the investigation papers were referred to the Selangor public prosecutor on Tuesday.

"The mastermind will be charged at the Selayang Magistrate's Court tomorrow under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating, Section 511 of the similar code for attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment and Section 89 of the Police Act 1987," he said.

Car owners who made the false reports will also have to face the music as they will be charged in stages under Section 468 of the Penal Code for committing forgery for the purpose of cheating.