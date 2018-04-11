Body of male infant found in rubbish bin in Section 7

SHAH ALAM: The body of a male infant, believed to be newly born, was found in a rubbish bin at the Section 7 Commercial Centre, here this morning.

Shah Alam district police chief, ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said the body was found by a worker of a garbage lorry while collecting garbage in the area at about 7.51 am.

"The worker found the body of the infant wrapped in newspapers and placed in a white plastic sheet before making a police report at the Section 7 Police Station.

"Police believe the infant was newly born based on the fact that the infant still had his umbilical cords," he said in a statement today.

He said the body of the infant had been sent to Shah Alam Hospital for post mortem and the case was being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code. — Bernama