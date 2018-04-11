- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
Brawl in stands at Man City-Liverpool match (Video)
Posted on 11 April 2018 - 01:59pm
Last updated on 11 April 2018 - 02:15pm
Last updated on 11 April 2018 - 02:15pm
FOOTBALL fans have expressed regrets that a brawl had broken up in the family stand of the Etihad stadium at the Manchester City-Liverpool match yesterday.
Shocking footage of the fight has been shared on Twitter. It shows Manchester City fans attacking Liverpool fans who celebrated their team scoring during their 2-1 win that knocked City out of the Champions League.
The 5-1 aggregate win secured the Reds their place semi-finals of the competition for the first time in a decade.
Rebekah Parker, who posted the Tweet, said: "This is what happens when you're a Liverpool fan in the City family stand and you cheer when you score. What have I just witnessed?
"The stewards finally came and sorted it out, it was horrendous, it's a family stand full of young children."
Watch the video here: