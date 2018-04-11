Brawl in stands at Man City-Liverpool match (Video)

FOOTBALL fans have expressed regrets that a brawl had broken up in the family stand of the Etihad stadium at the Manchester City-Liverpool match yesterday.

Shocking footage of the fight has been shared on Twitter. It shows Manchester City fans attacking Liverpool fans who celebrated their team scoring during their 2-1 win that knocked City out of the Champions League.

The 5-1 aggregate win secured the Reds their place semi-finals of the competition for the first time in a decade.

Rebekah Parker, who posted the Tweet, said: "This is what happens when you're a Liverpool fan in the City family stand and you cheer when you score. What have I just witnessed?

"The stewards finally came and sorted it out, it was horrendous, it's a family stand full of young children."

Watch the video here: