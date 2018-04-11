ContiConnect makes commercial fleets safer

TECHNOLOGY company and tyre manufacturer Continental yesterday launched its newest pioneering technology to make commercial fleets safer, more efficient and intelligent – the ContiConnect digital tyre monitoring platform.

At the worldwide debut of ContiConnect that took place at the Setia City Convention Centre, the company explained that ContiConnect is its solution for remote tyre monitoring, allowing fleet managers to see tyre pressure and temperature data for the entire fleet in a single web portal, every time lorries return to the fleet yard. It does not depend on a telematics or over-the-road connection. Tyre data is collected via sensors, which are mounted on the inner liner of the tyre to prevent damage from kerbing, eliminate theft, and ensure the sensor can accurately detect the tyre temperature and pressure without being influenced by heat from braking systems. As lorries enter the fleet yard, the yard reader station picks up data from the sensors and transmits it to the ContiConnect web portal via a cellular network.

It is simple to install and constantly displays real-time tyre pressure and temperature to the driver via an in-cab display, along with alerts if issues are identified. This helps protect drivers from top tyre-related safety concerns.

This helps fleets lower their costs and increase uptime in multiple ways: Saving maintenance time, protecting tyres from long-term damage, reducing tyre-related breakdowns and tyre wear, and improving fuel efficiency and improving safety for all road users. Identifying and resolving tyre issues immediately upon return to the fleet yard helps protect the tyre from long-term damage, ensuring maximum removal miles and improved casing retreadability.

Continental’s tyre sensors can identify creeping air loss, one of the major causes of tyre failure, before it would typically be noticed in a pre- or post-trip inspection, helping to reduce tyre-related breakdowns on the road. In addition, verifying proper tyre inflation guarantees the highest possible fuel efficiency to save fuel costs, reduces tyre wear for long tire life, and helps to prevent tyre blowouts for optimal safety.