Cops nab two groups robbing senior citizens

IPOH: Two groups who are believed to be robbing senior citizens, with losses valued at about RM35,000, around the city, were arrested in three separate raids.

Ipoh police chief ACP Mohd Ali Tamby said police busted the first group with the arrest of two men, aged 42 and 56, during raids around Ipoh and Sungai Siput on Saturday, for allegedly committing armed robbery against an elderly couple in Taman Ipoh Jaya on April 5.

"Following the incident, the police launched 'Op Rentap' to trace the suspects. The first suspect was arrested in a house in Menglembu at 1am. After interrogating him, police arrested the second suspect in Sungai Siput at 3am," he said at a press conference at the Ipoh district police headquarters (IPD), here today.

Various robbed items were found in both of the suspects' houses, among them were eight mobile phones, three gold rings and four liquor bottles of various brands.

He said with the arrest of the two suspects, police believe four robbery cases had been solved but they were still hunting for another suspect.

He said the two suspects had been remanded for seven days from April 7 to 13 and the case was being investigated under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code (for robbery and attempt to cause death or serious injury).

Meanwhile, Mohd Ali said another group, known as the 'Vinod Group' which also targeted senior citizens, were detained in Taman Rishah here, at about 7.15pm yesterday.

Among the items seized from the two men, aged 27 and 28, were three motorcycles believed to be stolen, two machetes and a knife, as well as three mobile phones of different brands with losses valued at RM15,000.

He said the two suspects had various criminal records including for drugs and murder. Their modus operandi was to commit gang robbery while wielding machetes, wearing helmets and targeting single female senior citizens.

"The suspects also used violence, punching and binding the feet and hands of the victim. They were also known for masquerading as civil servants in a case, criminal intimidation and other crimes of violence such as pointing a fake pistol at a female victim," he said.

He added that the two suspects were remanded from today until April 17 and were being investigated under the same section. — Bernama