Couple charged with making RM91k in false claims

KUALA LUMPUR: A couple was charged in sessions court today with producing invoices that had fraudulent details and conspiring to supply souvenirs and photo frames for a sum of RM91,500.

Mohd Raji @ Mohd Radzi Kasdi, 51, an employee at a local authority office and his wife, Norlela Surip, 49, a former clerk at the Social Security Organisation (Socso) claimed trial after the charges against them were read out in front of Judge Azura Alwi.

According to the charge, Mohd Raji was accused of giving an invoice with fraudulent details from Syarikat Nadzwa Resources for RM42,000 to the branch manager of Socso Management Services to supply and deliver souvenirs to them.

He was accused of committing the offence at Cawangan Pentadbiran Am, Bahagian Khidmat Pengurusan, Menara PERKESO on Jan 23, 2017.

For the charge under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009 which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act, he is liable to face a prison term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Norlela was charged with conspiring with her husband in the commission of the offence at the same place and date.

She was charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 read together with Section 28(1)(c) of the same Act which provides for the same penalty as mentioned above.

They were also charged with giving an invoice with fraudulent details from Syarikat M'Dia Enterprise for RM49,500 to the same manager to supply and deliver framed pictures as well as wooden frames to Socso at the same place on Jan 27, 2017.

They were charged under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009 read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which is punishable under Section 24 of the MACC Act 2009.

MACC Deputy Public Prosecutor Amira Sariaty Zainal prosecuted while the couple were not represented.

The court set bail at RM25,000 each with one surety and for their passports to be impounded by the court.

The court also fixed May 10 for mention.