Destini shares up 4.49% on Felcra JV

PETALING JAYA: Destini Bhd's share price continued to rise by two sen or 4.49% this morning, following its joint venture with Felcra Bhd to provide maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services for agriculture industry within Malaysia and the Asean region.

As at 11.03am, the stock stood at 46.5 sen with 1.5 million shares traded. It has a market capitalisation of RM514 million.

The group said the collaboration will serve as a platform for its unit Destini Engineering Technologies Sdn Bhd to provide MRO services in the plantation industry.

This is in line with the group's strategic direction of diversification of its recurring revenue within Destini's core business of MRO services, it added.