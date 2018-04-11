Explain yourself, Azmin tells EC on Wednesday polls

SHAH ALAM: The decision to hold polling day on May 9, a working Wednesday, just proves that the Election Commission (EC) has failed to act in a fair and independent manner, according to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

The Selangor Mentri Besar said he regretted the commission's action which he claimed was to deny the rakyat's rights to vote, and demanded that it explain the motive behind the midweek voting day decision.

"Why was this date picked? This is the question every Malaysian wants to know.

"It just shows the EC is unfair and not independent in its election process, as they are seen as denying the basic rights of a citizen to go out and vote.

"What is the trick behind all this? The EC is responsible to answer this," he said when officiating the 2017 Selangor Government Excellence Service Award and 2018 Jasamu Dikenang Award, here, yesterday.

EC chairman Tan Sri Mohd Hashim Abdullah on Tuesday announced that the polling day for the 14th general election (GE14) would be on May 9, while nomination day and early voting would take place on April 28 and May 5 respectively.

Mohamed Azmin however said the Selangor government would hold on to the constitutional principle and has vowed to ensure that the rakyat's right to vote would be upheld.

Later when met by reporters, he said he had met with the state legal advisor office on the measures that could be taken under the constitution to allow Selangor citizens to go out and vote.

"We have seen the comments made by the public and even The Congress of Unions of Employees in Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) claiming the EC's action was unfair.

"So this matter will be further deliberated in terms of the constitutional provisions before we make any further announcements," he said.