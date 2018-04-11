Food wastage in Malaysia critical: Awareness concert this May 13

SERDANG: For the first time, a food wastage awareness campaign will combine with entertainment in a concert titled "Don't Waste Food - the Concert 2018" to be held on May 13 at the International Youth Centre in Bandar Tun Razak, Kuala Lumpur.

Malaysian Agricultural Research and Development Institute (Mardi) governing board member, Datuk Satim Diman said the concept of educating the public while entertaining, would be aimed especially at the young generation on the need to value food.

"Food wastage in Malaysia is at a critical level, with 15,000 tonnes of leftover food thrown away each day, including 3,000 tonnes of food that is still good to consume.

"During Ramadan and festive seasons, food wastage goes up by 20%. Hence, It is timely for this concert to be held before the fasting month," he said at a press conference on the 'Don't Waste Food - the Concert 2018' at Goat2gofarm, Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang, today.

The concert will be jointly organised by Mardi, Zahid Ahmad Drumworks Sdn Bhd, Taman Jaya 1Malaysia Residents' Association, Kumpulan Brotherhood and Speed Syndicate.

Among the artistes to perform at the concert are Man Bai, Search drummer Yazit, modern ghazal group Ghamuhyi and jazz group Suhu. — Bernama