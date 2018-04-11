Kia Grand Carnival gets SX variant

NAZA Kia Malaysia has introduced a new SX variant for the Grand Carnival MPV. It is now sold alongside the KX variant, while the EX variant launched last year has been discontinued.

Commenting on the new 2.2D SX variant introduction, Naza Corporation Holdings Sdn Bhd group CEO (automotive group), Datuk Samson Anand George, said: “The sophisticated Grand Carnival 2.2D SX appears sleek and premium with a wealth of technologically-advanced features and design that make it stand out among other MPVs.

“This stylish eight-seater MPV has more than just the good looks; it is also masterfully designed and engineered to be practical with a premium touch to appeal to family-oriented lifestyles where being conveniently useful dominates in the MPV segment,” he added.

On the exterior, the Grand Carnival SX variant is fitted with distinctive 19-inch “chrome sputtering type” alloy wheels, compared to 18-inch on the KX variant.

“The new wrap-around HID headlamps with ‘diamond glitter type’ positioning lamp and auto levelling system intelligently disguises for the modernity look with an imposing appearance. The front of the vehicle continues to feature the Peter Schreyer trademark – a wide, upright ‘tiger nose’ grille but taken up a notch with its refreshed design made of ‘black high glossy mesh type’ material – just the right amount of sheen for a premium and chic look.

“The cabin has a wide dashboard emphasising spaciousness with a modern appeal. The look and feel of the interior of the all-new Grand Carnival was designed with a feel of a first-class airplane as its key influence. For the best comfort, passengers are treated with burgundy two-tone leather seats with wood grain garnish for an exquisite experience.

“No modern vehicle or road trip is complete without a superior audio system. The Grand Carnival 2.2D SX boasts of an eight-speaker audio system that comes readily compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Mounted between recessed dials displaying vital vehicle information, a larger seven-inch TFT LCD ‘supervision cluster’ compared to the KX variant sits flush within eye level in the driver’s domain to ensure everything needed to keep the driver informed, comfortable, entertained and in command is only within a moment’s reach.

“Meanwhile, in-car entertainment is no longer confined to the front row as the Grand Carnival 2.2D SX receives a superior upgrade that backseat passengers will enjoy. The rear entertainment system now comes with dual monitor screens with wi-fi connectivity for a smooth and hassle-free journey that even parents with young children will appreciate on a long journey. The Grand Carnival 2.2D SX is also equipped with a range of multimedia entertainment systems such as MP3 CD player with six speakers, USB and AUX-in connectivity.

“Fixed, once impractical seating becomes a thing of the past with the Grand Carnival 2.2D SX’s arrival. Prepare for individual comfort with customisation options to the seating configuration as the SX variant adapts to your lifestyle with eight-way power seats and a four-way lumbar support for the driver’s seat. With just a simple electronic switch, choose to configure the second and third row seats to carry passengers in comfort, or stow extra cargo for added convenience.

“The novelty of the all-new Grand Carnival’s interior design is its large capacity for space. Complementing its high-quality interior, the masterful crafting of the interior use of space is done with efficiency and flexibility for its passengers. Every space and corner are utilised; versatility to reconfigure second and third row seating and availability of useful storage compartments such as the second row centre console tray are evidence of smart space utilisation only available in the SX variant.

“The Grand Carnival 2.2D SX is available with a 2.2-litre CRDi turbocharged diesel engine technically designed for efficiency and performance. It is also fitted with a torque converter six-speed automatic transmission for power and smooth driving. This 2.2-litre CRDi engine produces 190hp with 440 Nm of torque answering the calls for both powerful and economical people mover.

"The MPV maintains from its predecessor the MacPherson front suspension and the multi-link rear suspension. With the hydraulic rebound spring, stiffer suspension bars and cross-member bush mountings, it improves its bump absorption thus enhancing a more comfortable ride for its passengers. Other safety features are its Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Hill Start Assist System, six airbags further enhancing passenger safety and HID headlamps with daytime running lights."

For parking assistance, it has front and rear parking sensors. It is also fitted with a tilting and telescopic steering wheel, foot parking brake and auto cruise control.

Available in alluring colours such as Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black Pearl – the new Blackberry and an exclusive Silky Silver colour for the SX variant only – the stunning and practical Grand Carnival 2.2D SX goes for RM188,888 on-the-road with insurance.