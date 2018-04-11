KL Kopites enter Liverpool jersey collection into Malaysia Book of Records

PETALING JAYA: After a long ten-year wait, Liverpool FC did their fans proud on Wednesday morning by reaching the last four of Europe's premier cup competition by knocking out mega-rich Manchester City over two legs.

Not one to sit on their laurels, the Liverpool official supporters club of Kuala Lumpur, or more popularly referred to as the KL Kopites, also created a little piece of history by getting into the Malaysia book of records after their team's historic night at the Etihad.

The devoted supporters had etched themselves into the Malaysia Book of Records for the Most Number of Liverpool football jerseys to be displayed in Malaysia.

The total number of authentic jerseys collected was 1,278, which was more than enough to be in the Book of records.

Kopites president, Sashi Nair said although it looked easy, the planning and logistics to get the jerseys was a challenge.

"We took about two months to put this all together, we gathered jerseys in Malaysia, some parts of Asia and even from Liverpool itself to make this record," he said at the record ceremony.

Sashi said the idea for such an initiative and event came about during discussions among club members last year who realised that such an event had not been done by other supporters clubs before this.

"Overseas perhaps there are those who have already done such an event. But this is something new for Malaysia and we have taken the initiative to become the first supporters club to organise such an event.

"We want to show the club in the UK that we Asian fans mean business and we want to set a benchmark," he said.

Sashi said the oldest Reds jersey was from 1965 which belonged to a member.

Initially, they only targeted 1,000 jerseys for the record, but they exceeded that because of overwhelming response from the Liverpool fans.

At the event, Malaysian football legend Datuk Santokh Singh was there to witness the record.

An official from the Malaysian Book of records was also present to present the Kopites with a certificate.