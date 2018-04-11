Man resorts to arson to vent anger over car repair delays

SHAH ALAM: Upset over the delay in repairing his car, a man vented his anger by allegedly setting fire on three parked cars at a car workshop at Jalan Bukit Kamuning here today.

However, the 44-year-old man was caught by police barely 30 minutes later after he allegedly committed the act at about 4.30am.

Shah alam police chief ACP Baharudin Mat Taib said witnesses had earlier spotted the suspect dousing the cars before setting it on fire.

He said after a witness alerted police, the suspect was traced and arrested not far from the workshop as he was driving home.

Baharudin said investigations showed that the suspect who had sent his car for repairs at the workshop was upset over a delay in fixing his car.

He said a remand order will be sought to detain the suspect further.