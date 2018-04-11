More ‘freebies’ please, say Asian online shoppers

KUALA LUMPUR: According to the UPS Pulse of the Online Shopper Study, Asian online shoppers, amid a fiercely competitive retailer landscape, is driving increased demand for free shipping, expedited deliveries, and customer-centric return policies to be offered as standard.

Now in its sixth year, the global study commissioned by UPS evaluates consumer shopping habits and preferences from pre-purchase to post-delivery. The 2018 study was fielded in Q1, Q2 and Q3 2017 and is based on a comScore survey of more than 18,000 online shoppers worldwide. In Asia alone, the survey included 3,200 respondents.

Notably, only 57% of shoppers in Asia are satisfied with the online shopping experience, the lowest percentage compared to other regions surveyed, demonstrating the slow pace of change in addressing customer satisfaction.

Other areas of the retail experience that remain important year over year and influence purchase behavior include the importance of free, fast shipping, as well as free and easy return policies.

Unsurprisingly, nearly two-thirds of respondents in Asia indicated that free shipping is an important factor in the checkout process, with 46% of shoppers adding items to their cart to qualify for it. About half of Asia online shoppers have abandoned a cart due to no delivery date being given or delivery time being too long, with the average delivery wait leading to cart abandonment being 11 days.

Meanwhile, a convenient and transparent return policy increases sales and customer satisfaction, with 67% of shoppers in Asia indicating that free shipping on returns is important when selecting online retailers. Regrettably, this is an area where retailers in Asia must do more to improve their service as only 47% of shoppers are satisfied with the ease of making returns, even though only four in 10 have actually returned an online purchase in the past year. Furthermore, 79% of shoppers returned only 10% or less of their orders. Among these, 69% made new purchases when returning an online order in-store, and 67% bought new items when returning online, demonstrating a strong business case for offering a fuss-free return service.

The usage of smartphones has become even more prevalent amongst shoppers in Asia, with smartphone purchases becoming the norm as 77% of shoppers have placed orders on their phones (the highest percentage globally).

Asia shoppers also love their marketplaces with 98% having purchased from one, and more than a third saying they will use them even more in the next year. Better prices (64%) and free or discounted shipping (42%) are the top reasons for buying from a marketplace instead of direct from a retailer.