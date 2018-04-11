Penang may declare May 9 a state holiday (Updated)

GEORGE TOWN: Caretaker Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng has confirmed that the state will pursue the possibility of declaring May 9 (Polling Day) as a public holiday in a bid to make it convenient for voters to cast their ballot papers.

Lim said that he will have to discuss the matter with State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus and the legal officers.

His move was seconded by state DAP chairperson Chow Kon Yeow, who said that the state will consider the move if it can boost voter turnout.

Speaking before a ceremony to mark the handing over of 12 vehicles back to the state after the dissolution of the 13th state legislative assembly here, Lim, who is the DAP secretary-general, also urged other state governments to emulate what Penang has done.

He urged Cabinet ministers to refrain from using the government jetliners and helicopters now in view that they too have become a caretaker government.

"We want to advocate a new form of politics. One of maturity and one which respects the full extent of the constitution," said Lim.

Meanwhile, in BUKIT MERTAJAM, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the Opposition will conduct a meeting and brief all its election candidates before announcing them to the public.

She said that the meeting will be conducted in Kuala Lumpur and the list of candidates will be finalised on that day.

"We will announce the candidates after that," she said during an event to present aid to religious schools.

Earlier Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng handed out the RM1.75 million to 196 religious education institutions as an additional aid for the teachers and administrators.