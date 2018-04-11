PH's Segambut candidate hit the ground running

KUALA LUMPUR: Segambut candidate Hannah Yeoh has started to make her rounds in Segambut, after DAP recently announced her candidacy for the parliamentary seat.

Yeoh and incumbent MP Lim Lip Eng met residents of Desa Segambut Tengah over a landslide issue in the neighbourhood today.

Both Yeoh and Lim said they would engage with Kuala Lumpur City Council (DBKL) to resolve the issue, which has caused a long-standing dispute between neighbours.

"We will submit a report and letter to DBKL and the land office to investigate the cause of the landslide and find out how to resolve this matter.

"It is definitely DBKL's responsibility to ensure a proper drainage system," she told reporters.

The dispute among three affected neighbours was over an illegal renovation and land clearing by one of the residents, said to be the cause of the landslide.

Yeoh said she will also inform Pertubuhan Ikram Malaysia to do its assessment on the landslide.

After serving for a decade as Subang Jaya state assemblyman, the DAP candidate said she is grateful to Lim, who will be assisting her with the local issues in the constituency.

Yeoh said announcing her candidacy early will give her an advantage as the voters have more time to get to know her better.