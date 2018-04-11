Sapura Energy to develop SK408 gas fields with Petronas Carigali, Sarawak Shell

PETALING JAYA: Sapura Energy Bhd has decided along with its partners Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd and Sarawak Shell Bhd to develop the Gorek, Larak and Bakong fields in the SK408 gas field offshore Sarawak.

Sapura said in a stock exchange filing that the trio has taken the final investment decision to develop the fields as phase 1 in the SK408 production sharing contract (PSC).

"The FID follows the field development plan approval from Petronas and concurrently, the signing of the key terms to the gas sales agreement for phase 1 of the SK408 gas field development," it noted.

The fields under the SK408 gas field development project are part of the discoveries made by Sapura's wholly owned subsidiary Sapura Exploration and Production (Sarawak) Inc (Sapura E&P) in its 2014 drilling campaign and will be developed as three separate wellhead platforms tied back to the existing processing facility and to the Malaysia Liquefied Natural Gas (MLNG) complex.

Sapura E&P is the development and production operator of the Larak and Bakong fields while Sarawak Shell is the development and production operator of the Gorek field.

The SK408 gas fields will be Sapura E&P's second major upstream gas development project in East Malaysia, after the successful development and commencement of production from the SK310 B15 gas field.

"The development of the SK408 gas fields further strengthens Sapura Energy's position in Malaysia as a significant partner and supplier of natural gas to one of the world's largest LNG production facilities, the Petronas MLNG complex in Bintulu," said Sapura president and CEO Tan Sri Shahril Shamsuddin in a statement.

"The final investment decision represents a critical milestone as we further progress towards unlocking the value of our gas fields thus, providing clear visibility of our long-term gas monetisation plans. With the recent extensive addition to our exploration acreage in Mexico and New Zealand, the group has been able to geographically diversify our E&P segment and put in place a well-balanced portfolio across exploration, development and production phases," he added.

At the noon break, Sapura shares gained 3 sen or 5.6% to 56.5 sen. It was the most actively traded stock on Bursa with some 151.91 million changing hands.