TMJ treats Aeon Tebrau City shoppers to free shopping

Posted on 12 April 2018 - 12:25am Last updated on 12 April 2018 - 12:35am

JOHOR BARU: Shoppers at the Aeon Tebrau City shopping centre had a pleasant surprise yesterday when Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim showed up at the hypermarket there and offered to pay their shopping bill.

Tunku Ismail, who was accompanied by his wife Che' Puan Khaleeda Bustamam, used a loudhailer and told shoppers present that he would pick up the tab of up to RM3,000 for each bill.

The announcement was received with applause and cheers of "Daulat Tuanku" and "TMJ! TMJ!" from shoppers and visitors, who then made an orderly beeline for the products on the shelves.

It was later learnt that Tunku Ismail spent about RM1 million on the generous gesture.

The Johor Southern Tigers Facebook page subsequently carried a brief statement and photographs of his visit to the shopping centre.

"I'm no politician, I do not need votes.

"But I genuinely love my people. Always with you, Bangsa Johor."

Some of the lucky shoppers also uploaded pictures of the free shopping spree on their respective Facebook pages.

The post on the Johor Southern Tigers page generated more than 20,500 shares and 8,000 comments.