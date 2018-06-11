Ahmad Zahid won’t get Johor’s support for top Umno post

JOHOR BARU: Johor Umno will not throw its full support behind Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the party polls for the president's post. It has said Umno wouldn't be able to make a comeback with the same faces leading the party.

Several Umno members and leaders have told theSun that a better candidate would have been been able to read the message that voters had sent at the 14th General Election. They said they would back a better candidate.

"He (the candidate) should be have the right credentials, of calibre and is a quality leader," former Kempas state assemblyman Datuk Tengku Putra Haron Aminurrashid Tengku Abdul Hamid Jumat said today.

He said the president would have to work hard and can help Umno make a strong comeback in the next general election.

Saying Ahmad Zahid is not their choice, some of the Umno Johor leaders have opted to support Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah although the Gua Musang MP as yet to announce his decision to contest the top post.

Sources said Johor Umno wants former Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin as vice-president candidate along with Razaleigh as a running mate.

Other candidates on the state Umno list are Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan for deputy president, and Datuk Seri Dr. Zambry Abdul Kadir and Khairy Jamaluddin as vice-presidents.

Haron Aminurrashid will vie for the Pulai Umno Division Chief post and a Supreme Council seat. He said Razaleigh would be a better candidate for president hands down if he throws his hat into the ring.

He also predicted that the PH government would not be able to live up to the expectations of the people whose patience would eventually run out as there would be not much progress on fulfilling its campaign promises.

"If we have new faces at the top and Supreme Council levels in Umno, it will send a strong signal to the people that we have heard their message and change our work culture and ethics to meet their demands," Haron Aminurrashid said.

"However, if a majority of the same faces remain in the coming party elections, I fear we may never come back as a government for a long, long time yet."