Amim Dental Surgery gives RM1m to Tabung Harapan

Posted on 11 June 2018 - 08:10pm Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 08:27pm

PETALING JAYA: Tabung Harapan Malaysia has amassed over RM56 million in donations since it was established by the Pakatan Harapan government on May 30, with the latest big contribution coming from Amim Dental Surgery with a donation of RM1 million.

Based in Johor, Dr Amim Sarnon has five clinics in Johor Baru, Tampoi, Bandar Seri Alam and Skudai.

Meanwhile, 42 DAP MPs have pledged to contribute RM210,000.

As of 3pm today, the fund has collected RM56,662,086.58.

The fund was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad after many Malaysians voiced their intention to help the government to reduce the nation's RM1 trillion debt that the new government had inherited from the Barisan Nasional government.