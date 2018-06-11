April industrial output index up 4.6% year-on-year

PETALING JAYA: The Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 4.6% in April 2018 as compared with the same month of the previous year, supported by the increase in all indices manufacturing (5.3%), mining (1.8%) and electricity (5.8%), according to the Statistics Department.

The manufacturing sector output rose 5.3% in April after recording a growth of 4.1% in March 2018. The major sub-sectors which registered increases in April were electrical and electronic equipment products (6.6%); petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (3%); and non-metallic mineral products, basic metals and fabricated metal products (4.7%).

The mining sector output recorded an increase of 1.8% in April compared to the same period of the previous year, due to an increase in the crude oil index ( 4.4%). Meanwhile, natural gas index decreased by 0.4%.

The electricity output increased 5.8% in April after recording an increase of 4.4% in March.

MIDF Research expects IPI to grow 4.3% in 2018, with an expansion of 3.5% to 4.5% in the second half of the year as guided by the recent Business Tendency Index data.

“Lower business cost partly due to moderating inflation, stable retail fuel prices and zero-rated goods and services tax will provide additional supports for industrial production growth to hit 4.3% in 2018.”