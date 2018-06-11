- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Photos
April industrial output index up 4.6% year-on-year
Posted on 11 June 2018 - 12:07pm
Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 08:25pm
Last updated on 11 June 2018 - 08:25pm
PETALING JAYA: The Industrial Production Index (IPI) increased by 4.6% in April 2018 as compared with the same month of the previous year, supported by the increase in all indices manufacturing (5.3%), mining (1.8%) and electricity (5.8%), according to the Statistics Department.
The manufacturing sector output rose 5.3% in April after recording a growth of 4.1% in March 2018. The major sub-sectors which registered increases in April were electrical and electronic equipment products (6.6%); petroleum, chemical, rubber and plastic products (3%); and non-metallic mineral products, basic metals and fabricated metal products (4.7%).
The mining sector output recorded an increase of 1.8% in April compared to the same period of the previous year, due to an increase in the crude oil index ( 4.4%). Meanwhile, natural gas index decreased by 0.4%.
The electricity output increased 5.8% in April after recording an increase of 4.4% in March.
MIDF Research expects IPI to grow 4.3% in 2018, with an expansion of 3.5% to 4.5% in the second half of the year as guided by the recent Business Tendency Index data.
“Lower business cost partly due to moderating inflation, stable retail fuel prices and zero-rated goods and services tax will provide additional supports for industrial production growth to hit 4.3% in 2018.”